According to consistent reports in the Spanish newspapers Mundo Deportivoand Sport, Barcelona have temporarily dropped their pursuit of the Argentine World Cup winner. The Camp Nou hierarchy now believes that securing the Atlético star this summer would be too complicated. Nevertheless, the search for a new top-class forward is already underway, and it points to the Premier League.
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£100m transfer tussle in London! FC Barcelona are reportedly chasing a new striker as an alternative to Julian Alvarez
Chelsea striker Pedro has emerged as Barcelona's top target, with the financially strapped Catalan club prioritising the experienced forward. Blaugrana sporting director Deco has already opened concrete talks over the 1.86 m hitman.
Although the 1.86-metre forward has a very different playing style to Alvarez, Barca believe he can offer significant value. Internally, the key factor is cost: at this early stage, Pedro is viewed as a far cheaper alternative to the hefty fee demanded for Alvarez. Mundo Deportivo reports that initial feelers were exchanged as early as mid-April.
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Chelsea have no intention of selling Pedro.
However, according to the British *Daily Mail*, a transfer this summer is virtually out of the question. The Blues are reportedly showing "zero interest" in letting their top in-house goalscorer leave after just one year.
Catalan sources such as Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona hope to sign the forward for around €70m, but that figure falls short of Chelsea's valuation. Sources close to the club suggest that Chelsea values the forward—regarded internally as one of their best—at closer to €100m.
Deco is set to travel to London.
Barcelona's pursuit of Álvarez faces a potential stumbling block: the club is reportedly prepared to pay up to €100 million. Chelsea is well aware that Barça can afford to exceed the rumoured €70 million.
To launch talks, sporting director Deco landed in London on Friday. After weeks of dialogue with the player's agent, his first task is to meet Chelsea's hierarchy and gauge their stance on a sale.
The Blues are preparing to face Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final, which is why Pedro's agent has also travelled to watch the match at the stadium. Whether Chelsea secures Champions League football next term—currently considered unlikely—could prove decisive.
If they miss out on the Champions League, the club will feel greater pressure to sell players to balance the books, while Pedro may push harder for a move.
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Joao Pedro has scored 23 goals in 51 appearances for Chelsea.
The numbers make it clear: Chelsea will not let the striker leave without a fight. The forward joined the club last summer for around €64 million and signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until 2033 and includes no release clause.
In 51 competitive appearances for the club, the Brazilian has scored 23 goals and provided six assists.