Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
italia nazionale convocatiGetty Images

Translated by

Gattuso: "The most important match of my career – I’m carrying the weight of Italy on my shoulders. People come up to me and ask me to take us to the World Cup"

Italy
Italy vs Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s manager, spoke on the eve of the crucial World Cup play-off between Italy and Northern Ireland, scheduled for tomorrow at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo:


Here are his comments to Sky:


“The mood within the team is good; we’ve had three great days with a fantastic atmosphere. It’s normal – we know what’s at stake tomorrow, and it’s right to be fired up and feel a bit of responsibility and tension.”


Will this be a match decided mainly by mental strength, or will physical fitness also be a factor?

"Both; the legs have to be up to it too. Tomorrow will be a match where our opponents will do very few things, but they’ll do those things well. We’ll have to be mentally strong; we’ll have to be able to dig deep. Then, when we have the ball, we’ll try to put them under pressure." -


Bastoni is improving; do you think he’ll be fit enough for the bench?

"We’ll see. Both he and Scamacca have been training separately. These lads are keen to make themselves available and grit their teeth."


Will tomorrow’s match be the most important of your managerial career?

"It will certainly be the most important match. I’ve got a lot riding on this; I’m young but I’ve got a nation on my shoulders. I won’t deny that over the past few months I’ve often been stopped in the street and asked to take Italy to the World Cup. I’m used to the pressure, but this is the most important match of my career."





  • "Before I fall asleep at night, I hear 'Take us to the World Cup, take us to the World Cup'. It’s definitely the most important match of my career; I’ve prepared myself and I want to think big. We’re ready."

    • Advertisement

  • "Tomorrow we’ll need experience, but we must fully understand and be prepared to withstand what they do well. They’re dangerous in the box; the goalkeeper plays long balls into the box, and they’re good at winning second balls. We need to be good at that. We’ve had dinners together, and in all the phone calls I’ve made to them, we’ve talked about football from time to time. Today’s players have evolved and know what they have to do; they’re well-prepared, thanks to videos and the internet. Do I sleep? More than once, otherwise if I wake up at 4.30am I end up looking like a bat.”

  • "Lippi says I remind him of him? I won’t deny that I was moved by what we’ve shared and by what he said. I’d like to thank him"

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • "Bastoni has been training at 30 per cent with the team; we’ll give it another go tonight. Scamacca is a bit further behind. They are the only ones we need to assess; the rest are all fit, including Calafiori, Mancini and Politano"

  • "Retegui is our designated penalty-taker; we tried the others yesterday. We’ve taken the lead, there’s an opportunity, and we gave it a go"

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Northern Ireland crest
Northern Ireland
NIR