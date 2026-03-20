Gaetano D'Agostino tells CM: "VAR is useless as it stands: it’s subjective and takes the fun out of the game. Italy is afraid of the play-offs"

"We must give credit to Arsenal for their planning and for the patience they have shown. They have backed Arteta over the years, even when results weren’t coming, they made the right investments and now find themselves in this position, fighting for all their objectives. Credit goes to the club and to the manager, whom I consider a reincarnation of Guardiola. He has become a pragmatic manager, less flashy. He has realised that to win, you have to make sacrifices. Now he is Arteta; you can’t compare him to anyone else – he has forged his own identity. He has realised that it’s right to play attractive football, but every now and then it’s right to get your hands dirty.”