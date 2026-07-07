From Christian Pulisic’s quiet World Cup to Mauricio Pochettino’s missed expectations - Winners and losers from the USMNT’s loss vs Belgium

Freese made the save of the game in the first half, keeping the U.S. alive when Belgium threatened to take control before the break. But in the second half, it all came apart.

With the U.S. still fighting to stay in the match, Freese received the ball near the edge of his box and, with Belgium pressing, tried to keep possession rather than clear it out of danger. The decision backfired badly. He lost the ball in front of goal, leaving Hans Vanaken with a simple finish and the USMNT with a backbreaking third goal conceded at the worst possible time.

For a position that had appeared largely settled under Mauricio Pochettino, with Freese emerging as his No. 1, the debate will now reopen heading into the next cycle. The reality is that the USMNT still has not found a true heir to Tim Howard, who delivered superstar-level performances across nearly two decades with the national team.

Goalkeeper has been one of the U.S.’s biggest questions for the past two years. There has been no clear standout in Europe, and among the MLS-based options, Freese had arguably made the strongest case. Some will argue that Matt Turner, who had bright moments at the last World Cup, deserved a longer look, though his recent USMNT outings were uneven - and not always entirely his fault.

Whether the answer is still somewhere within this group or comes from a younger player outside the current squad remains to be seen. But if the USMNT want to take another step forward, this is a position they have to solve.