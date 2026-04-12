As Bayern Munich continues to break records under Belgian manager Vincent Kompany, a fundamental question arises: how has the club created such a historic gap between itself and its rivals in German football?

In the Bundesliga, Bayern continues to shine while several historic rivals have slipped into debt and obscurity.

Yet this dominance is no fluke: it stems from a powerful blend of rock-solid administration, shrewd financial management and a savvy transfer strategy.

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