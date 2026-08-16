Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi set to join Saudi Pro League club after 10 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt

Batshuayi’s nomadic career is set for its latest chapter as the Belgian forward prepares to swap European football for the riches of the Saudi Pro League. Having spent the last season-and-a-half with Eintracht Frankfurt, the striker is understood to be in advanced talks to join an as-yet-unnamed club in the Gulf state, according to talkSPORT.

This move would represent the 11th club of Batshuayi’s professional career, further cementing his reputation as one of the modern era's most prolific journeymen who has graced some of the biggest leagues in the world.

The move comes at a time when Batshuayi has found playing time increasingly hard to come by in the Bundesliga. Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt in February of last year he managed just 10 appearances across all competitions last season, a tally that fell far below expectations for a player of his pedigree.



