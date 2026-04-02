Former Arsenal and Man City star facing eye-watering €5 MILLION bill in tax dispute as properties are seized & bank accounts frozen

In an attempt to secure the funds claimed by the state, French authorities have taken the decisive step of seizing several properties owned by the former footballer. These assets, located in upscale areas, are currently being held as collateral pending the completion of legal proceedings. This represents a significant blow to the investment portfolio Nasri built during his lucrative years in England, as reported by Les Echos.

Furthermore, Nasri's bank accounts are said to have been frozen, severely limiting his access to liquid capital. This aggressive move by the tax office is common in high-value disputes in France, intended to prevent the transfer of assets before a final resolution is reached. Nasri now faces a race against time to resolve the matter through his legal representatives.