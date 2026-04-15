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'Flabbergasted' Jamie Carragher calls out Arne Slot for Mohamed Salah bench call after Liverpool crash out of Champions League to PSG
Slot’s tactical gamble backfires
Despite needing a massive comeback after a poor first leg, Slot opted to start Alexander Isak for the first time in four months, while putting the club's most prolific goalscorer on the bench. The gamble failed to pay off as the Reds slumped to a 2-0 defeat on the night, exiting the competition 4-0 on aggregate.
Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Carragher questioned the logic behind starting Isak over the Egyptian king. "The manager will have his reasons, but Isak is nowhere near fit," Carragher said. "Mohamed Salah didn’t play the first leg so he’s not like some of the players who played last week and then played at the weekend in the Premier League. He played in the Premier League and scored a goal. He’s still one of Liverpool’s best goalscorers. He’s used to this system. Isak’s never even played with [Hugo] Ekitike before."
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No grudge but plenty of confusion
The former defender dismissed suggestions that Slot was punishing Salah for a previous public outburst, but struggled to find any other justification for the snub. "I don’t think Arne Slot is the type of manager who would be thinking ‘I remember what you did to me a few months ago, calling me out publicly’," Carragher added. "Certain managers in the past, maybe Alex Ferguson, might think something like that. I don’t think Arne Slot would.
"Is it because he’s already announced he’s leaving? It’s something like ‘I’m going with the players who are going to be here next year.’ That’s the only thing I can think of. Even that doesn’t make sense. It’s about the here and now. I’m flabbergasted."
Despite the initial plan, Slot took Isak off at halftime for Salah after the Swede managed just five touches in a stagnant opening 45 minutes.
Wirtz and the £116m struggle
Carragher also turned his sights on Florian Wirtz, the high-profile summer signing who has struggled to maintain his early-season form. The German international was largely invisible against the PSG midfield, leading the former Reds defender to label his contribution as "underwhelming" given the massive price tag.
“He hasn’t delivered so far," Carragher admitted. "The best way you’d describe him is that he’s neat and tidy. There’s no real punch at the end of it. He looks nice between boxes, he’s a lovely footballer as you’d expect for that price tag. But, when you’re talking about the players he is up against in Vitinha and [Joao] Neves, he couldn’t lay a glove on them in the first game. When you think of what Liverpool spent, they basically got nothing."
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Injury woes compound European exit
To make matters worse, the night ended with a catastrophic injury to Ekitike. The French striker went down without contact and had to be stretchered off, with reports suggesting he has sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon that could sideline him for nine months. The loss of Ekitike leaves a massive hole in the Liverpool attack as they turn their attention back to the Premier League top-four race. The Reds must now prepare for a high-stakes Merseyside derby against Everton without one of their key summer signings.