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First Lamine Yamal, now Nico Williams! Another major injury scare for Spain as Athletic Club winger forced off in Valencia game
Nightmare unfolds at San Mames
Athletic Club welcomed Valencia to Bilbao for a challenging fixture on Sunday. The 23-year-old started in his customary berth on the left flank but was forced into a premature departure in the 36th minute. En route to an eventual 1-0 defeat for the hosts, the winger pulled up with a significant muscular problem before limping from the field. He was replaced by his brother, Inaki, leaving fans and the medical staff visibly distraught over the severity of the situation.
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Emotional exit raises alarm
On his way to the touchline, Williams was reportedly heard repeating "it can't be, it can't be", suggesting a potentially serious injury. Such a visceral reaction has led to immediate fears regarding his availability for the upcoming World Cup. This season, Williams has amassed six goals and seven assists across 32 appearances for Athletic Club, playing over two thousand minutes. However, a string of groin and pubalgia issues have disrupted his rhythm, making this latest breakdown a massive cause for concern.
Mounting injury crisis for Spain
Luis de la Fuente and his Spanish national team staff will now be holding their breath, desperate for a positive update on a player tipped to play a leading role this summer. Williams, who boasts six goals in 30 international caps, has become an indispensable part of the national setup. This possibility of losing him comes as a massive blow, especially following the recent news that Barcelona sensation Yamal is out for the season and in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup group stages. Spain's primary identity has relied heavily on their dynamic young wingers, and losing both would force a significant rethink of their tactics.
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A race against the clock
Athletic Club will provide a medical report on Monday. Spain face a frantic race to rehabilitate their star before a friendly against Peru on June 9. La Roja then kick off their World Cup Group H campaign against Cape Verde on June 15, followed by crucial clashes against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 27.