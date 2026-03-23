“The national team? Everyone’s aiming to make it. I’m disappointed not to have been called up, but that just means I need to work harder.” These were Fagioli’s words on the subject, following the excellent draw against Inter. Another dominant performance from the former Juventus player. At Viola Park, they describe him as mature, serious, a reborn player. The credit goes first and foremost to Paolo Vanoli, who succeeded where Pioli failed, deploying him in the playmaker role. But Fabio Paratici has also played a significant part in the player’s development. The Viola sporting director knows him inside out: he watched him develop at Juventus and, since his arrival in Florence, there has never been a lack of constructive dialogue, which has led to the Fagioli we see today, carrying the whole of Fiorentina on his shoulders. And who knows, perhaps Gattuso will change his mind soon.