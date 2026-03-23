Nicolò Fagioli is Fiorentina. There is no longer any doubt: the former Juventus midfielder has taken a team on the brink of relegation under his wing, leading them in both the league and Europe. Everyone is watching and praising Fagioli. Everyone, that is, except Rino Gattuso. The Italy manager has, in fact, decided not to call him up for the World Cup play-offs. A decision that has sparked considerable debate.
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Fiorentina: Fagioli shines. But Gattuso isn’t considering him: his omission from the national team is hard to explain
Allegri admires him, Spalletti dares
“Nicolò Fagioli is the best Italian midfielder,” said Massimiliano Allegri during his time at Juventus. Luciano Spalletti himself, during Italy’s disappointing European Championship campaign, surprised everyone by calling up the young midfielder. It is clear that Fagioli is seen as the future of the national team: the only one who does not see it that way is Gattuso. In fact, those who know him well say that Fagioli was never even considered. Not for a second did the manager consider calling up the former Juventus player.
NO TO FAGIOLI, YES TO VERRATTI
Let’s be clear: it’s understandable to make different choices. Italian football is in a worrying state, and Nicolò Fagioli isn’t going to be the saviour of the nation. But the idea that flashed through the manager’s mind – to recall Mattia Verratti, currently in Qatar and out of action for over 40 days – is inexplicable, and it ultimately came to nothing due to an injury to the former PSG player. A role exactly the same as Fagioli’s, which makes the exclusion of the Vanoli midfielder all the more ‘controversial’. Verratti yes, Fagioli no. Why?
BEANS LIKE ZANIOLO
Could it be that Fagioli wasn’t considered because of what happened in previous years with the betting scandal? It’s likely. Rino Gattuso’s own words also suggest this possibility: “Fagioli deserved to be here. I made this decision to focus on the squad, on those who have always been there. We deserve a bit of joy. I wanted to approach these two matches with my trusted players. I’m aware that there are players who are performing very well.” Everyone knows how important dressing room harmony is to Gattuso and, as with Zaniolo – another name left off the manager’s squad list – issues with the disciplinary committee have weighed heavily.
VIOLA'S FUTURE
“The national team? Everyone’s aiming to make it. I’m disappointed not to have been called up, but that just means I need to work harder.” These were Fagioli’s words on the subject, following the excellent draw against Inter. Another dominant performance from the former Juventus player. At Viola Park, they describe him as mature, serious, a reborn player. The credit goes first and foremost to Paolo Vanoli, who succeeded where Pioli failed, deploying him in the playmaker role. But Fabio Paratici has also played a significant part in the player’s development. The Viola sporting director knows him inside out: he watched him develop at Juventus and, since his arrival in Florence, there has never been a lack of constructive dialogue, which has led to the Fagioli we see today, carrying the whole of Fiorentina on his shoulders. And who knows, perhaps Gattuso will change his mind soon.