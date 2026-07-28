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FIFA President Gianni Infantino pushing plan to sell stakes in $20 billion company to private investors
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How the plan works
Gianni Infantino has spent much of his presidency pushing to expand FIFA’s competitions and commercial reach. This proposal would rank among his most significant changes yet.
The current blueprint, first reported by The Times and the Financial Times, would see FIFA create FIFA Forward Enterprise, otherwise known as FFE. FIFA would maintain control of the company, while outside investors would be invited to purchase minority, non-controlling stakes.
FFE would attempt to raise up to $4.2 billion later this year, based on an initial equity valuation of $20 billion. FIFA says the money would be reinvested into development programs around the world.
Its announcement said each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would have the option to access up to $20 million in one-time funding through a new FIFA Fast Forward Programme. The Times reported that the money would be tied to a stake in FFE that associations could retain or sell, although FIFA did not characterize the funding as equity in its public announcement.
The proposal still requires the support of a majority of FIFA’s member associations and approval from the FIFA Council.
“This is about the democratization of football worldwide,” Infantino said in a FIFA statement.
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Influence on FIFA?
The extent to which private investors could influence FIFA’s wider decision-making is at the heart of the opposition to the plan.
FIFA says outside investors would have no operational role in FFE. It also insists that it would retain exclusive authority over its competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory and sporting matters.
However, FIFA’s decisions would inevitably affect the value of the company. Expanding a tournament or holding it more frequently, for example, could generate additional commercial revenue.
The Times reported concerns that private investors could pressure FIFA to expand competitions or stage them in countries capable of maximizing revenue. Under the published proposal, though, those investors would have no formal power to make such decisions.
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Links with the U.S. Government
Thrive Eternal, a permanent-capital holding company launched by Joshua Kushner, is expected to lead the proposed investor group. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
The Times reported that figures close to the Trump administration had been consulted about the proposal. J.P. Morgan is working with FIFA on the project.
Trump and Infantino have developed a close public relationship. The FIFA president presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw in December 2025. Trump also joined Infantino in presenting the World Cup trophy to Spain following this month’s final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
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UEFA issues stern response
UEFA has come out firmly against the proposal, warning that it could compromise the governance of the sport.
“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross,” UEFA said.
European soccer’s governing body also criticized what it described as a lack of transparency around the plan and called on national associations, leagues, clubs, players, supporters and governments to take the proposal seriously.
“None of us are the owners of football,” UEFA added. “It is not FIFA’s to sell.”
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Infantino's final act?
The proposal could become one of Infantino’s final major projects as FIFA president.
The 56-year-old is due to stand for re-election next year. If successful, he could remain in office until 2031, when FIFA’s term limits would require him to step down.
The Times reported that a commissioner-style role at FFE could eventually be created for Infantino once his presidency ends.
FIFA denied that such a position had been discussed. However, it said Infantino and the FIFA administration would have leading roles in the company if the proposal is approved.
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