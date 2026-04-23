Match-winner Erling Haaland sensed the subdued mood after Manchester City’s 1–0 (1–0) win at Burnley – and confronted it like a tough defender. “We’re top of the table,” shouted the Norwegian star striker, “so be happy!”
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Feeling glum even though they lead the standings? Erling Haaland issues a straightforward demand to Manchester City supporters
After 200 days, City finally overtook Arsenal at the top, yet three days later they wasted a host of chances in their 2-1 victory over the Gunners. Haaland’s fifth-minute winner was just one of 28 shots on target. “And we thought Arsenal were in for a real scare,” scoffed the tabloid The Sun at all the missed opportunities.
That profligacy could yet prove costly: with five matchdays left, City cling to first place only because they have scored more goals (66–63), despite matching Arsenal’s goal difference (+37). “I’m not frustrated,” insisted City manager Pep Guardiola. “Why should I be? We’ve picked up three points, we’re top of the table. Of course we can do better, but the lads gave it their all.”
Pep Guardiola: “A fantastic, extraordinary match.”
Guardiola hailed his side’s display as “fantastic and extraordinary”. Yet he also stressed that, at this crucial stage of the season, “all that matters is winning. We have to win, whatever the cost.”
Yet the Gunners have the slightly easier run-in. Arsenal still face Newcastle, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace, while City must tackle Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth, Palace and Aston Villa. Because Manchester City play first, in Saturday’s 6:15 pm Cup semi-final against Southampton, Arsenal can stretch their lead to six points before their rivals return to league action on 4 May.