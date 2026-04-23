After 200 days, City finally overtook Arsenal at the top, yet three days later they wasted a host of chances in their 2-1 victory over the Gunners. Haaland’s fifth-minute winner was just one of 28 shots on target. “And we thought Arsenal were in for a real scare,” scoffed the tabloid The Sun at all the missed opportunities.

That profligacy could yet prove costly: with five matchdays left, City cling to first place only because they have scored more goals (66–63), despite matching Arsenal’s goal difference (+37). “I’m not frustrated,” insisted City manager Pep Guardiola. “Why should I be? We’ve picked up three points, we’re top of the table. Of course we can do better, but the lads gave it their all.”