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Moataz Elgammal

'I feel ripped off and cuckolded!' - Ex-France and Barcelona star launches tirade at Didier Deschamps & Co after 'humiliation' against Spain

France
D. Deschamps
C. Dugarry
France vs Spain
Spain
World Cup
France vs England
England

Christophe Dugarry has fiercely criticised Didier Deschamps and the France national team following their semi-final defeat to Spain. The former Barcelona forward expressed extreme frustration over the terrible performance, feeling utterly deceived by the team's lack of attacking threat and fighting spirit during the deeply disappointing 2026 World Cup exit.

  • Dugarry slams World Cup exit

    Following the 2-0 defeat for France against Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, severe criticism has been aimed at the squad. Speaking on the 'Rothen s'enflamme' broadcast on RMC, Dugarry held absolutely nothing back when assessing the performance of Deschamps and his players.

    The 1998 World Cup winner was livid about the nature of the loss, demanding far more from a squad boasting such immense talent. Dugarry stated: "It is not a defeat, it is not an elimination, it is a humiliation. We knew we could lose against Spain, there is no problem with that, but not in this way. I feel ripped off, scammed, bamboozled, cuckolded..."

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  • Mbappe Yamal France SpainGetty Images

    A catastrophic performance at all levels

    Dugarry believes the output from Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the team completely failed to meet the expectations of such a massive fixture. He pointed out the stark contrast between the confident pre-match declarations from Deschamps and the players, and the grim reality on the pitch. Dugarry added: "In the end, we deliver a catastrophic match at all levels, not a single chance created. This match reminded me of the 80 minutes we played against Argentina in 2022. We are supposedly the best and the strongest and you have this kind of match once again. And there, you have absolutely no reaction."

  • Dismal attacking statistics expose France

    The underlying match statistics completely support the harsh assessment from Dugarry regarding the lack of attacking threat against La Roja.

    France failed to create a single big chance throughout the entire game, while Spain generated three. Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were kept entirely isolated, with France managing only two shots on target during the 90 minutes. The disjointed performance left France chasing shadows as Spain controlled the tempo.

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  • 디디에 데샹 (Didier Deschamps)Getty Images

    Deschamps set to step down

    Deschamps is now expected to announce his resignation following the third-place play-off against England, bringing an end to his 14-year reign. Appointed in July 2012, Deschamps guided France to glory at the 2018 World Cup and won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. However, his contract expires this month, and the team will soon begin a new era under incoming manager Zinedine Zidane.

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France crest
France
FRA
England crest
England
ENG