FC Bayern news and rumours: Could a surprise mega-transfer be in the works? The 90-million-euro man is reportedly pushing for a move

Lothar Matthäus recently suggested that Josko Gvardiol could join Bayern Munich this summer, and the centre-back is said to be pushing for a move away from Manchester City.

According to Sport1, the centre-back is pushing to leave Manchester City and sees Bayern as an attractive destination. The 24-year-old is reportedly a "big fan" of the German record champions and had already drawn their attention before his move from RB Leipzig to the Citizens.

Several snags make the deal highly unrealistic for FCB. First, Munich is already well stocked at centre-back with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, and Josip Stanisic can slot in there too.

Although Hiroki Ito and Min-Jae Kim could be sold this summer, Bayern are prioritising right-back and left wing. Ideally, they want a versatile attacker who can cover for Harry Kane and challenge Luis Diaz.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is currently regarded as the top target, while Atalanta Bergamo's Charles De Ketelaere has also been linked. For the right-back spot, Feyenoord Rotterdam's Givairo Read has been the subject of speculation for several months.

All these targets command hefty fees. Moreover, Gvardiol only moved from Leipzig to Manchester in 2023 for €90 million and is under contract until 2028, making any approach extremely costly. At City he has established himself as a regular under Pep Guardiola, often operating at left-back as well as centre-back.

His versatility and left foot could still appeal to the Bavarians, especially as doubts about Alphonso Davies persist. Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear with cartilage damage in March 2025, the Canadian has struggled to regain his form. Most recently, he sustained a serious muscle injury for the third time in three months and fears he may miss out on his home World Cup. Bayern are said to have already set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown as an alternative to Davies.

Gvardiol himself has faced challenges this term: he broke his tibia early on and only returned in mid-May, just in time to secure a place in Croatia's 26-man World Cup squad, where he is again expected to anchor the defence.

A move to Bayern therefore makes little sense for either party at this stage. For Munich, it would only become a realistic option if Ito, Kim and possibly Davies were to leave.

Gvardiol was a regular starter at City under Guardiola when fit, and it is unclear whether that will change when Enzo Maresca succeeds him this summer.