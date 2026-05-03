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Oliver Maywurm

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FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "When he found out...": A former FCB signing shares an anecdote about an incident involving Joshua Kimmich

Bundesliga
J. Kimmich
B. Sarr
Bayern Munich

Bouna Sarr is remembered as a transfer flop at Bayern Munich, but in one respect he was number one. News and rumours about FCB.

More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • "We wouldn't lose much": Eberl surprisingly unfazed by the risk of a free transfer
  • "Absolutely mad": Heidenheim's Dinkci is thrilled by a Bayern star
  • Bayern ratings: A curious wing duo and a star who's signed off.
  • FC Bayern München - Training SessionGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Bouna Sarr shares an anecdote about Joshua Kimmich.

    Former Bayern Munich winger Bouna Sarr has recounted a story from his time at the club, with Joshua Kimmich taking centre stage.

    The story centres on the "Vameval" test, which measures a player's maximum aerobic speed—the fastest pace they can sustain while using oxygen efficiently. Sarr explains that he had always topped this test at his previous clubs, so, ahead of his first Vameval at Bayern, he asked who his strongest competitor would be.

    "I asked, 'Who's the best?' They said: Joshua Kimmich," Sarr told L'Equipe. "When he heard, he came over and we had a laugh about it," the right-back explained.

    Sarr, under contract at Bayern from 2020 to 2024, went on to win the "Vameval" test, but it was one of his few highlights in Munich. Hampered by injuries, he made only 33 appearances during his four seasons with the German record champions and is widely regarded as a transfer flop.

    After leaving FCB in the summer of 2024, the now 34-year-old Senegalese remained without a club for a year and a half. Since early February, Sarr has been playing again for French top-flight side FC Metz, where he had once started his professional career.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Will Manuel Neuer extend his contract? Max Eberl deflects the question with humour.

    Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has deflected questions about goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's future with a light-hearted remark.

    Neuer's agent, Thomas Kroth, had met with Bayern's hierarchy in Munich earlier in the week. When pressed after Saturday's 3-3 Bundesliga draw against Heidenheim about the contents of those talks, Eberl quipped, "His tickets for Paris (Wednesday's return leg against PSG, ed.). He'll be there at the stadium." Pressed further, he winked and added, "He wanted tickets for Paris—we've sorted that out. He'll be up in the VIP box."

    Neuer's contract with FCB expires this summer, and no official decision has been made on whether the 40-year-old will extend his stay for another season. However, Sky reports that Neuer has already signalled to the club's hierarchy that he wishes to continue, a move that was widely expected given Bayern's desire to keep the veteran on board.

  • FC Bayern Munich, News: FCB's U19 side suffered a comprehensive defeat in Cologne and has been eliminated.

    FC Bayern Munich's U19 side were eliminated in the round of 16 of the German Under-19 Championship after suffering a comprehensive 0–4 defeat at 1. FC Köln on Saturday.

    Fynn Schenten put the hosts ahead after just over half an hour, and Jason Ponente-Ramirez doubled the lead shortly before half-time. Arian Römers' third goal effectively put the game beyond Bayern's reach in the 54th minute, and David Fürst's fourth shortly after underlined Cologne's superiority.

    "Today's result is deserved. We fell well below our usual level in an important game, while Cologne were more present, clearer and more consistent in every phase," said Bayern's U19 coach Peter Gaydarov after the match.

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  • Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Barça star Aitana Bonmati is fit for the return leg against the FCB women.

    Just in time for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich, three-time World Player of the Year Aitana Bonmatí has announced her return to FC Barcelona.

    "It was a long, tough and formative challenge. I'm back with the team now, and I'm looking forward to the Champions League match at Camp Nou. I'd do it all again. We'll do it all again. See you tomorrow," Bonmatí wrote on X ahead of Sunday's clash (4:30 pm CET, ZDF and Disney+). The 28-year-old suffered a fibula fracture in November.

    Coach Pere Romeu had already confirmed she would be in the squad. The playmaker broke her fibula while training with Spain and underwent surgery. After more than five months out, she is unlikely to start, but Barcelona still hope her presence on the bench will be a boost.

    The first leg at Munich's Allianz Arena finished 1-1, so Sunday's winner at the iconic Camp Nou will join Olympique Lyon, featuring international Jule Brand, in the final in Oslo on 23 May. Bayern are chasing their first European Cup final berth, while Barcelona are bidding for a fourth title in the competition.

    Barcelona, meanwhile, are aiming for a fourth Champions League crown after winning in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

    (SID)

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

    Saturday, 9 May

    VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 16 May

    Bundesliga Saturday, 16 May: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG