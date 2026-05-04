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FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Oliver Maywurm

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FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "They defended with their tongues hanging out": Could that gritty resilience prove decisive when Bayern face PSG?

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Bundesliga

Wednesday's highly anticipated return leg between Bayern Munich and PSG is shaping up to be a cracker. Lothar Matthäus believes the German champions hold a potentially decisive advantage. Latest news and rumours about FCB.

Latest news, analysis and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • Suddenly everyone's talking about Barcelona—alarming developments at FC Bayern.
  • "Absurd": Mario Basler criticises departure from FC Bayern Munich
  • Great spirit goes unrewarded: Bayern women fall to Barca
  • Lothar Matthäus 2026Getty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Could this prove to be FCB's decisive advantage over PSG?

    Lothar Matthäus, Germany's most-capped international, reckons FC Bayern Munich are in better physical shape than Paris Saint-Germain before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

    "In the first leg, Bayern were dominant, especially in the final 20-25 minutes. Had they finished their chances, they would not have lost. They made—as they always do—a very strong physical impression." In my view, they are also physically stronger than PSG, because the latter were defending at the back with their tongues hanging out," Matthäus explained on Sunday evening on Sky90.

    "Bayern – and I'm not being a fanboy, just stating what I've seen this season – look more stable," the former FCB pro added. Matthäus concluded, "That's why I believe Bayern Munich will win this match and reach the final in Budapest."

    Bayern had trailed 2-5 during the thrilling first leg in Paris last Tuesday before rallying to 4-5, so everything remains open for Wednesday's return match in Munich.

    Should they advance, Bayern would meet either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the final; the first leg in Madrid finished 1-1, leaving that semi-final wide open.

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  • GoretzkaGetty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Joshua Kimmich gets emotional when discussing one particular topic.

    Leon Goretzka's imminent departure will certainly not leave Bayern Munich's midfield linchpin Joshua Kimmich unscathed.

    "It's emotional for everyone, including me," Kimmich told reporters after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Heidenheim. As widely reported, the club will not extend Goretzka's expiring contract, and he is set to join AC Milan.

    The pair have spent eight years together at Bayern and shared countless experiences in the DFB jersey. "That's a long time when you consider a professional career lasts around 15 years," Kimmich noted.

    Saturday's 3-3 draw with Heidenheim was Goretzka's third-to-last appearance at the Allianz Arena, and the 31-year-old savoured the occasion, netting two goals. "You can tell he's realising that his time here is almost up," added Kimmich.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich, News - "Inexplicable": Giulia Gwinn vents frustration at the referee after her sending-off by the FCB squad.

    Bayern Munich's Giulia Gwinn was furious at a decision by referee Stephanie Frappart following the FCB women's 2–4 defeat in the Champions League semi-final second leg at FC Barcelona.

    "It's inexplicable that the goal was disallowed," Gwinn told ZDF after Sunday afternoon's defeat, which saw Bayern eliminated from the competition. Although the match appeared to be over when Barca's 4-1 goal went in just under an hour in, the Munich side fought back strongly. Pernille Harder pulled one back in the 71st minute, then appeared to net a third in the 90th, leaving Bayern just one goal shy of forcing extra time after the 1-1 first-leg draw.

    However, VAR intervened shortly after, and referee Stephanie Frappart reviewed the play. She ruled that Bayern's Linda Dallmann had fouled Barcelona's Patri during the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

    "There's a lot to be annoyed about right now," Gwinn explained. "Because you feel like you were somehow on the verge of it." Speaking on Disney+, the German international added: "Their crosses were brutal and we failed to defend everything perfectly."

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern - Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

    Saturday, 9 May

    VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 16 May

    Bundesliga Saturday, 16 May: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG