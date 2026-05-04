FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "They defended with their tongues hanging out": Could that gritty resilience prove decisive when Bayern face PSG?

Lothar Matthäus, Germany's most-capped international, reckons FC Bayern Munich are in better physical shape than Paris Saint-Germain before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

"In the first leg, Bayern were dominant, especially in the final 20-25 minutes. Had they finished their chances, they would not have lost. They made—as they always do—a very strong physical impression." In my view, they are also physically stronger than PSG, because the latter were defending at the back with their tongues hanging out," Matthäus explained on Sunday evening on Sky90.

"Bayern – and I'm not being a fanboy, just stating what I've seen this season – look more stable," the former FCB pro added. Matthäus concluded, "That's why I believe Bayern Munich will win this match and reach the final in Budapest."

Bayern had trailed 2-5 during the thrilling first leg in Paris last Tuesday before rallying to 4-5, so everything remains open for Wednesday's return match in Munich.

Should they advance, Bayern would meet either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the final; the first leg in Madrid finished 1-1, leaving that semi-final wide open.