FC Bayern Munich, news and rumours: "I've never experienced anything like it!" Joshua Kimmich is deeply impressed by FCB opponents Atalanta

Manuel Neuer's future at FC Bayern remains uncertain. It has not yet been decided whether the goalkeeper will end his career after the season or extend his expiring contract in Munich once again. Record international Lothar Matthäus has now commented on the 39-year-old's situation and suggested possible scenarios.
"That's entirely up to him to decide. He knows his body. He knows what he wants. Does he want more time for his family now, or does he want to add another year?" Matthäus said on Sky90.
In the opinion of the former world footballer, Neuer could well have played another year at the highest level – provided he had not suffered so many injuries in recent months.
In fact, however, the veteran has been repeatedly sidelined recently. In the latest 4-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, for example, he suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left calf. It was precisely because of such an injury that the soon-to-be 40-year-old had already been forced to take a break since mid-February.
"It's not just the two torn muscles in the last three weeks, it's his medical record over the last four or five years," Matthäus pointed out: "It wasn't just a skiing accident, there were other, longer-term injuries, and those naturally leave their mark."
Against this backdrop, the current TV expert assumes that both Neuer himself and those responsible at FC Bayern are carefully weighing up their options. After all, the goalkeeper has a very lucrative contract with the record champions, which, according to Matthäus, is "well over 20 million" euros.
At the same time, he noted: "Bayern naturally wants to scale back a little in this area." Matthäus expects clarity soon: "I believe they have a very good relationship and will sit down together in the next few weeks to decide on his future."
It is also possible that the rest of the season will influence the decision. "If you win the treble this year, it would of course be a nice end to Manuel Neuer's career," said Matthäus.