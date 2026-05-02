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Oliver Maywurm

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FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "I love this player": FCB identified as a far more affordable option than Anthony Gordon

Bundesliga
Transfers
M. Rashford
Bayern Munich

Anthony Gordon is reportedly at the top of Bayern Munich's wish list. Dietmar Hamann, however, recommends another English player. Latest news and rumours about FCB.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • Pep Guardiola chose to watch English third-division action instead of the blockbuster PSG vs. Bayern clash.
  • Meanwhile, Toni Kroos was deeply impressed by one FC Bayern player during the clash with PSG.
  • A Bayern loanee is reportedly pushing for a permanent move.
  • Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty

    FC Bayern Munich, News - "I love this player": FCB identified as a far more affordable option than Anthony Gordon.

    Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann says he would target Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona, rather than Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United, to strengthen the club's attack.

    The German record champions should "100 per cent" pursue Rashford, Hamann stressed on BetKing, adding, "I love this player and think he's brilliant." Rashford's ability to slot in anywhere in attack is a major asset.

    "If I were Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him (Rashford, ed.) to Anthony Gordon," explained Hamann, who played 143 competitive matches for FCB in the 1990s. Newcastle striker Gordon remains one of the top candidates for Bayern, who are looking to sign a new winger this summer. For Gordon, who could slot in on the left wing or serve as a backup to centre-forward Harry Kane, Bayern would probably need to pay around €80 million in transfer fees.

    Rashford could also fill both roles and would cost significantly less. The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Barça from Manchester United until the end of the season, and the Spanish champions can reportedly sign him permanently for just €30 million. Whether cash-strapped Barcelona will exercise that option remains to be seen, and Rashford's long-term future at United—where he is under contract until 2028—remains uncertain.

    At Barça, he has rejuvenated his career, delivering 13 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances despite losing his place in Hansi Flick's starting XI.

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  • Aston Villa v Bayern München - UEFA Youth League 2024/25Getty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, News: U19 coach Peter Gaydarov is departing FCB.

    As expected, FC Bayern Munich will need a new U19 coach from next season. The club has announced that Peter Gaydarov will leave at the end of the current campaign.

    Bayern's statement says he is "taking on a new challenge in the professional ranks", though no further details were given on the 34-year-old's next move.

    "Peter has enriched our youth development work with great commitment and a high level of professional expertise," said Jochen Sauer, Director of Youth Development at FCB. "At FC Bayern, we develop not only players but also coaches – Peter's career path is a good example of this."

    Gaydarov joined Bayern from 1. FC Nürnberg five years ago, having previously coached the club's U17 side. A successor has not yet been announced.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Will Manuel Neuer stay? Christoph Freund confirms "positive talks".

    Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has hinted that an agreement for captain Manuel Neuer to stay on for another season is close. "It's 1 May; the campaign won't last forever, so talks are underway. They're positive, but there's nothing to announce yet," he said on Friday.

    "It is not the case that everything is already settled and signed," the Austrian added. Nevertheless, Bayern are in talks with Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth, who was spotted at the club's training ground on Thursday. "We have met several times already. It won't drag on indefinitely."

    The 40-year-old captain is expected to mentor his designated successor, Jonas Urbig, allowing the youngster to play more matches, as he did again on Saturday (3:30 pm, Sky) against 1. FC Heidenheim.

    "Manu is of an advanced age and is passing on his experience; he's still in superb shape, playing really well – and Jonas is benefiting hugely from this, having performed very, very well," said the sporting director. The record champions acknowledge that it is "not so easy" to "make this transition" after the Neuer era; "that is a challenge". However, the fact that Neuer can help with this is "something special".

    After Tuesday's 2-0 cup semi-final win at Leverkusen, Neuer himself acknowledged that he was leaning towards extending his stay in Munich. "I'm not announcing anything right now, but things are looking good," he said.

    Neuer explained his statement by saying he still feels very much at home at FC Bayern. "It's not just the players on the pitch; it's the entire squad and the club. You can tell that something has been built. It's the second season under Vincent Kompany. We all benefit from one another. At the moment, it's a lot of fun."

    (SID)

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Saturday, 2 May

    FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim

    Bundesliga

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern - Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

    Saturday, 9 May

    VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 16 May

    FC Bayern - 1. FC Köln

    Bundesliga

    Saturday, 23 May

    FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart

    DFB Cup

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH