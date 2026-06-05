FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: He is expected to fill a role similar to Raphael Guerreiro's. Will the Bavarians lose a top talent to the Premier League?

According to Sky, FC Bayern Munich views Arijon Ibrahimovic as a first-team squad player rather than a loan option. According to Sky, the record champions are delighted with the German U21 international's progress at 1. FC Heidenheim last term and intend to use him in a similar role to the one recently occupied by Raphael Guerreiro.

Despite remaining a squad player in his third campaign, Guerreiro still managed 29 competitive outings, logging over 1,200 minutes and recording six goals and three assists, even though injuries curtailed his availability. The club subsequently declined to extend his contract, paving the way for his departure after three seasons. There were even recent rumours that he might retire.

Ibrahimovic, who can occupy either wing, should also expect regular game time in the club's three-pronged attack. The planned signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven is earmarked for the central role, while the move for Anthony Gordon to reinforce the left flank has fallen through.

Sky now says the decision is Ibrahimovic's: stay and sign an extension to his 2027 deal, or leave via sale if he prefers.

According to Sky, he has already received approaches from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Eredivisie, including clubs where he could secure more regular game time. In Germany, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart are said to be pursuing a permanent deal. According to tz, Bayern want to secure a buy-back option in the event of a sale. Elsewhere in Europe, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as PSV Eindhoven, have been linked with the 20-year-old.

After a mixed loan spell at Frosinone (23/24) and a disastrous stint at Lazio (19 minutes in 2025), Ibrahimovic established himself as a first-team regular at 1. FC Heidenheim last season, shining in FCH's relegation fight. He finished the campaign with two goals and five assists in 34 competitive appearances, but the 2,346 minutes entrusted to him by coach Frank Schmidt were just as crucial.

"It was important to me beforehand that I got plenty of playing time to prove myself. That worked out and so I believe it was a very good year for me," he said himself after leaving Heidenheim.