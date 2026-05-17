More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
- Bayern ratings: Jamal Musiala unlucky, two youngsters impress
- Michael Olise of Bayern Munich is named Bundesliga Player of the Season.
- FC Bayern Munich thrashed 1. FC Köln in the season finale.
More news, features and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:
Lothar Matthäus, the record holder for international caps, has linked Manchester City centre-back Josko Gvardiol with a move to FC Bayern Munich. Matthäus even claimed that concrete steps had already been taken by FCB.
"I have my eye on a player and I've heard that Bayern have already made initial enquiries. A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig who currently plays for Manchester City, a left-back/centre-back," Matthäus said on Sky ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln on Saturday, before confirming that he meant Gvardiol.
Bayern already possess a well-established centre-back partnership of the highest calibre in Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano. A spot in the heart of defence could open up if Min-jae Kim, currently third-choice centre-back and long linked with a move away, departs. Whether Gvardiol is genuinely in the frame to challenge Tah and Upamecano is uncertain.
After all, the 24-year-old is determined to start regularly, and City paid a club-record €90 million to RB Leipzig for him in 2023, so any summer move would be costly given his contract runs until 2028.
Gvardiol made his international breakthrough at Leipzig, making 87 appearances for RB between 2021 and 2023. At City he is usually a first-team regular, though the Croatian was sidelined from early January to early May with a broken tibia, and only returned in this week's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
What could make the former Leipzig man especially appealing to Bayern is his left foot, a trait neither Tah nor Upamecano possesses, plus his ability to slot in at left-back if needed.
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart until the end of June, has no future at the club.
"We have had discussions with his management and Alex is also aware of our plans," Freund told Sport1 after Bayern's 5-1 final-day win over 1. FC Köln on Saturday. With Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich—both of whom have recently extended their contracts by a year—and Neuer's long-term successor Jonas Urbig already in place, there is no room for Nübel. "We are going into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that is the plan," Freund stated.
Although Nübel is under contract at Bayern until 2030, it has been clear for some time that the 29-year-old will not return to Säbener Straße. VfB Stuttgart would like to sign him permanently but cannot afford the transfer fee. As a result, the future of the three-time Germany international remains uncertain.
Bayern signed Nübel from FC Schalke in 2020, but he has made only four competitive appearances for the club. From 2021 to 2023 he was on loan at AS Monaco, and has been at Stuttgart since 2023.
Harry Kane has broken yet another record.
His 36 goals in the 2025/26 campaign secure a fourth consecutive Bundesliga top-scorer crown—a feat no one has matched since the league's inception. Since joining FC Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane is also the only player to finish with more than 25 goals in each of his first three Bundesliga seasons. He is also the only player to have scored more than 25 goals in each of his first three Bundesliga campaigns.
He had already netted 36 Bundesliga goals in 2023/24 and 26 in 2024/25. The 32-year-old had been on course to claim a third successive top-scorer crown for some time, and on Saturday he sealed the deal with a hat-trick in Bayern's 5-1 win over Cologne, taking his final tally to 36.
Fixture
Match
Competition
23 May
FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart
DFB Cup
25 July
SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern (friendly)
Friendly
4 August
Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern
Friendly
7 August
FC Bayern - Aston Villa
Friendly