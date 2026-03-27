Thomas Müller’s future at FC Bayern Munich continues to be a hot topic of discussion – and the veteran himself is now adding fuel to the fire. A role off the pitch seems entirely conceivable for the 36-year-old, even though he is deliberately keeping all his options open.

Müller is currently still under contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he enjoys a significantly greater sporting role than he did most recently in Munich. Whilst he was often only called upon as a substitute at the record champions, in Canada he is once again one of the key figures on the pitch.

The 2014 World Cup winner is deliberately leaving his future plans open. On the talk show Bestbesetzung on MagentaSport, he made it clear that he did not want to commit himself – though he by no means ruled out a return to Munich. “I’m not one to rule anything out. I generally just let things come my way,” said Müller. At the same time, he hinted that he would actively seize opportunities: “If a door was just ajar and I wanted to go through it, I’ve managed to do that time and again in the past.”

A specific role – such as sporting director – is not currently on the cards, but internally, Müller is regarded as a potential candidate for a future role due to his experience and identification with the club. The decisive factor here is likely to be whether he himself sees the right time and possesses the necessary skills to fulfil such a role.

Müller, however, takes a much clearer stance on another issue: a possible return to the national team. He categorically rules out a comeback. When asked about it, he replied succinctly: "Yes, zero." And he also had clear words for national team manager Julian Nagelsmann: "Well, if he calls me, he’s got a screw loose."