FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig are injured – who is Leonard Prescott, the FCB substitute?

Despite the 6-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, there are concerns at FC Bayern regarding the goalkeeping position. Jonas Urbig had to be taken to hospital immediately after the match following a collision that left him with a head injury. Vincent Kompany must now hope that, following Manuel Neuer’s injury (muscle tear), his second-choice goalkeeper will not also be sidelined for an extended period. Whilst Sven Ulreich is likely to step in against Bayer Leverkusen for the time being, a new face is also coming into focus: the talented goalkeeper Leonard Prescott was already in the squad for the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta. But who is this youngster who has suddenly found himself on the bench at FC Bayern?

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