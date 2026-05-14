Rumours that several top European clubs are interested in RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande have been circulating for some time. The Ivorian has now spoken out on the matter for the first time, though he does not mention FC Bayern Munich, but rather two other clubs.
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FC Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also said to be interested! The much-courted Bundesliga rising star has suddenly mentioned two other top clubs
"Imagine people saying you're going to Chelsea or Real Madrid to do this job. That would make you happy and even more motivated," the 19-year-old told reporters when asked about the interest from top European clubs.
Diomande joined RB Leipzig from CD Leganés last summer for around €20 million and has since made a significant impact, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in 35 competitive appearances. That form has attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool.
"Young players like me face many challenges, but only the club sees them. They've done a lot for me, so I'm grateful, and all I can do is help them on the pitch. Repaying their €20 million investment is huge motivation—that's a big risk," Diomande said, expressing his gratitude to RB Leipzig.
Leipzig, however, has no intention of letting its star leave so soon—at least if it's up to supervisory board chairman and Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff: "If I were sporting director, I wouldn't sell this young player. No matter what price is offered."
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Gordon replaces Diomande: Deal done with FC Bayern
FC Bayern were also linked with the attacker. According to The Athletic, Diomande was at times even considered the record champions' top choice. However, a potential transfer would likely have exceeded €100 million—a sum probably too high for the Munich club. That fee is said to be one reason why FC Bayern opted instead for the more affordable alternative, Anthony Gordon. Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that a basic agreement has already been reached with the Newcastle United star.
Both Gordon and Diomande are set to feature at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next June: Gordon with England and Diomande with Ivory Coast, who will face Germany in the group stage.
Yan Diomande: 2025/26 season statistics
Games 35 goals Goals 13 assists Assists: 9 9