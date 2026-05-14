FC Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also said to be interested! The much-courted Bundesliga rising star has suddenly mentioned two other top clubs

"Imagine people saying you're going to Chelsea or Real Madrid to do this job. That would make you happy and even more motivated," the 19-year-old told reporters when asked about the interest from top European clubs.

Diomande joined RB Leipzig from CD Leganés last summer for around €20 million and has since made a significant impact, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in 35 competitive appearances. That form has attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool.

"Young players like me face many challenges, but only the club sees them. They've done a lot for me, so I'm grateful, and all I can do is help them on the pitch. Repaying their €20 million investment is huge motivation—that's a big risk," Diomande said, expressing his gratitude to RB Leipzig.

Leipzig, however, has no intention of letting its star leave so soon—at least if it's up to supervisory board chairman and Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff: "If I were sporting director, I wouldn't sell this young player. No matter what price is offered."



