FC Bayern have a new problem child-and could soon have a Joshua Kimmich 2.0? The FCB stars' end-of-season ratings

After the 2019 double and the historic 2020 sextuple, FC Bayern entered a relatively barren spell by their own exacting standards. Although they still won the Bundesliga every year—except for the trophy-less 2024—no other silverware was added.

Now, after an emphatic Bundesliga campaign, the record champions have returned to the German capital and claimed not only the league crown but also the DFB Cup in Berlin. Only a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit and a solitary Bundesliga loss to FC Augsburg at the end of January marred what was otherwise a formidable season for FCB, a campaign shaped by two standout performers. One high-earner, however, proved to be the season's biggest disappointment.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.