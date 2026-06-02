The transfer will proceed if Florentino Pérez is re-elected as Real Madrid president, after which Konaté will sign a four-year deal with an optional fifth year.

Liverpool only confirmed Konate's departure on Sunday, and the 27-year-old subsequently expressed his sadness at leaving in a social-media statement: "I am deeply saddened that I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to you all at the last match," the Frenchman wrote on Instagram, addressing LFC fans. "At the time, I didn't know that it would be the last time I'd wear this shirt in front of you." His words imply that the defender was caught off guard by the collapse of contract talks with Liverpool's hierarchy.

As recently as April, everything had pointed toward a contract extension; after the Merseyside derby, Konate said they were "close to an agreement," and L'Equipe reported that only minor details remained.