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Marko Brkic

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FC Bayern had their sights set on him too, but Real Madrid have reportedly beaten them to the signing of a Premier League star

LaLiga
Transfers
Premier League
I. Konate
Real Madrid

Real Madrid appear poised to sign a star defender.

Just days after departing Liverpool FC, Ibrahima Konaté appears to have found his next club. According to AS, the centre-back is set to join the Madrid side.

  • The transfer will proceed if Florentino Pérez is re-elected as Real Madrid president, after which Konaté will sign a four-year deal with an optional fifth year.

    Liverpool only confirmed Konate's departure on Sunday, and the 27-year-old subsequently expressed his sadness at leaving in a social-media statement: "I am deeply saddened that I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to you all at the last match," the Frenchman wrote on Instagram, addressing LFC fans. "At the time, I didn't know that it would be the last time I'd wear this shirt in front of you." His words imply that the defender was caught off guard by the collapse of contract talks with Liverpool's hierarchy.

    As recently as April, everything had pointed toward a contract extension; after the Merseyside derby, Konate said they were "close to an agreement," and L'Equipe reported that only minor details remained.


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  • konate⒞Getty Images

    Ibrahima Konate has apparently also caught the eye of FC Bayern.

    Rumours of a move for Konaté to Real Madrid have been circulating for months. In early April, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Frenchman was at the top of the club's wish list for a centre-back. More recently, Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi club Al-Ittihad have also been linked with the player.

    Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for around €40 million and helped the club win the Premier League title. During the 2025/26 campaign he made 51 competitive appearances and scored two goals.

    Despite finishing fifth and securing Champions League qualification, Liverpool subsequently replaced manager Arne Slot at the end of the campaign.


  • Ibrahima Konate: His 2025/26 season statistics

    Games51 goals
    Goals2 assists
    Assists0
    Minutes played4,280 minutes played.

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