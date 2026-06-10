According to Sport Bild, the club has made it clear to the Japanese player that he no longer figures prominently in Munich's plans. The report adds that officials have advised Ito's agents to actively seek a new club for their client.
Translated by
FC Bayern are reportedly taking decisive action: the €20 million man is being told to seek a new club
According to the report, Spain's LaLiga is a particularly attractive option for Ito himself, though no specific clubs were mentioned. Any suitor would likely have to cough up a transfer fee matching the 20 million euros Bayern paid to VfB Stuttgart two years ago when they activated his release clause. In summer 2024, the record champions paid around €24 million for Ito.
- (C)Getty Images
Hiroki Ito is enduring a debut season at Bayern Munich that feels like a horror film.
However, given Ito's medical history, it seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay such a transfer fee to sign the 27-year-old. Due to two metatarsal fractures in quick succession, Ito has managed to play just 31 competitive matches for Bayern in two years.
His debut campaign resembled a horror film: he fractured a metatarsal in a pre-season friendly, returned in mid-February, then suffered a second break in his eighth competitive outing, sidelining him until late autumn.
Although he enjoyed more game time towards the end of the campaign in the Bundesliga, thanks to Bayern's early title security, his body faltered again in February with a torn muscle fibre. In central defence, the left-footer was consistently overshadowed by the established pairing of Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano in high-stakes domestic and European fixtures.
Even at left-back, where Davies's own injury woes and dip in form created an opening, Ito remained a backup. In big games, the position went to Josip Stanisic or Konrad Laimer.
- Getty Images
FC Bayern is expected to assemble a €100 million package for a new defensive duo.
After two underwhelming seasons, Ito is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer so the club can pursue new signings. The champions are closing in on left-back Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt. In central defence, Bayern are tracking Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck. The German international, who surprisingly failed to make the World Cup squad, is reportedly "taken with" the idea of a move to Munich.
Both moves could cost Munich around €100 million: Frankfurt are said to be holding out for €60–65 million for Brown, while Inter are reported to be open to offers for Bisseck starting at €40 million.
Kim is also set to depart, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the South Korean has already agreed personal terms with Juventus. However, the Old Lady remains reluctant to meet Bayern's €40m valuation.