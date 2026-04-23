Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Yamal has suffered a thigh muscle injury, adding that his World Cup participation remains secure. Earlier, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo had reported a tear in the same muscle and suggested the forward might miss the tournament.
Translated by
FC Barcelona have confirmed the end of their season. Lamine Yamal, though, appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario
The player faces a minimum recovery time of five to six weeks, although a slower-than-expected rehabilitation could extend that timeline.
With exactly seven weeks remaining before the tournament begins across the USA, Canada and Mexico, the opening match is scheduled for the evening of 11 June, when Mexico face South Africa. Spain, making their World Cup debut, will start four days later, on 15 June, against Cape Verde.
- AFP
Yamal suffered an injury immediately after converting a penalty kick.
Yamal suffered a bizarre injury against Celta Vigo. In the 40th minute, the 18-year-old confidently converted a penalty he had won himself to put Barca ahead, a lead that ultimately proved to be the final score. Instead of celebrating, however, he signalled to the substitutes’ bench immediately after taking the penalty that he had been injured. He then went to the ground and lay on the pitch, with his teammates, some of whom looked bewildered, standing around him.
Barcelona’s medical team immediately came on to treat the teenager, who then limped off, visibly disappointed, straight down the tunnel. Roony Bardghji replaced him.