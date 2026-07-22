'The fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre' - Lisandro Martinez sends emotional message to Argentina fans after World Cup final defeat

In a lengthy post, Martinez expressed his gratitude to the entire Argentinian delegation, ensuring that no one's contribution was forgotten in the wake of defeat. He wrote: "With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved, but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my teammates, the coaching staff, the executives, the medical team, the cooks, the kit men, and every single person who was involved to make all of this work in the best possible way."

Martinez followed the lead of captain Lionel Messi by acknowledging the quality of their opponents. He made sure to credit La Roja for their performance throughout the tournament. "And, above all, for you, who showered us with all your love, all your strength, that passion that so defines us, and the unity of a nation that I hope endures over time. I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title. I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title," Martinez added.