Fabio Capello claims 'tired' England play with 'fear' at major tournaments as he sends warning to Thomas Tuchel

The Italian believes the technical quality of the squad is frequently undermined by the lack of a winter break and a debilitating lack of confidence in high-stakes moments. Capello pointed to past failures as evidence of a recurring pattern that the current coaching staff must dismantle before the summer.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the primary challenges facing Tuchel, Capello said: "This is the problem for England. They are tired and they fear. The manager, he has to cancel these two things."