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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Ex-Man Utd star names Man City as Premier League title favourites over Arsenal

Manchester City
Arsenal
Premier League

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the Premier League title momentum has shifted towards Manchester City following Arsenal's shock defeat to Brighton. The Frenchman insists the Cityzens are now the strongest team in the league due to their vast experience and frightening midfield creativity.

  • City seize the momentum

    Saha has declared City the strongest team in the Premier League title race after a dramatic weekend of top-flight action. The reigning champions, Arsenal, suffered a major setback, allowing City to capitalise and open up a significant lead.

    Enzo Maresca's side ensured they entered the international break with a three-point advantage at the top of the table. They secured a thrilling 5-3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium, weathering a stunning hat-trick from visiting forward Brian Brobbey.

    Antoine Semenyo led the charge for the hosts with a decisive brace. Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland also found the back of the net to seal the three points in an eight-goal spectacle.

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  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Saha highlights frightening squad depth

    The shift in momentum has not gone unnoticed by former United and France striker Saha. Speaking on Sky Sports, he explained why he now views City as the team to beat in this season's title battle.

    "I think everyone can say that Arsenal had the best momentum even if they lost it towards the end [of last season]," Saha stated. "I think now City understood their mistakes, even if they still have young players coming through, they have this experience.

    "The combination of strength and creativity is enormous in midfield so I do think they are the strongest one. On the bench as well because Jeremy Doku is coming back, it’s frightening."

  • Arsenal stumble at the Amex

    Saha's comments come in the immediate aftermath of a disastrous weekend for Arsenal. A day before City's goal-fest, the Gunners suffered arguably the biggest upset of the Premier League season thus far.

    The visiting side fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Brighton at a rapturous Amex Stadium. Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas struck in the first half to leave the title hopefuls reeling.

    Any hopes of a second-half comeback were extinguished on the hour-mark. Chema Andres headed home to put the game firmly out of sight, marking a miserable afternoon for Arsenal.

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  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead after the break

    The international break provides a chance for both title contenders to regroup ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. Arsenal will be desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways.

    They resume their top-flight campaign against Leeds in three weeks' time, knowing they cannot afford another slip-up. Dropped points could allow City to extend their lead even further.

    Meanwhile, Maresca's men face a massive test of their title credentials upon their return to action. They will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool, hoping to preserve their impressive 100 per cent away record.

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