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Ex-Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero retires due to 'family reasons'
- AFP
A quiet exit for an Argentine icon
Romero's retirement brings the curtain down on a remarkable 20-year journey at the highest level of world football. Having been released by Argentinos Juniors in December, the 39-year-old found himself without a club, eventually deciding that the time was right to prioritise his family, as per TyC Sports. Romero remains a legendary figure for the Albiceleste, holding the record for the most appearances by a goalkeeper with 96 caps. While his club career saw him serve primarily as a dependable deputy to David de Gea at Old Trafford, his reliability in cup competitions and international tournaments earned him a reputation as one of the most consistent performers of his generation.
Reflections on a moment of madness
Romero's final years in Argentina were controversial, including a 2024 conflict with a supporter after Boca Juniors' Superclasico loss to River Plate. Reflecting on the incident that hastened his departure from Boca, Romero admitted: "When the guy was swearing at me, I lost my mind. None of us go out to play a game to lose it, we wanted to win it as much as they did and it didn't happen. I couldn't think at that moment, I lost my mind. I apologise to the Boca fan, I was wrong with my reaction, I should have let it go and left. They have the right to express themselves."
From World Cup finals to Europa League glory
Romero leaves behind a legacy defined by elite competition and significant major honours. A vital component of the Argentina side that finished as runners-up in the 2014 World Cup, he was eventually succeeded in the national setup by Emiliano Martinez. At Man Utd, Romero established himself as a cup specialist, notably lifting the FA Cup in the 2015-16 season under the guidance of Louis van Gaal. He later played a pivotal role in the club's 2016-17 Europa League triumph with Jose Mourinho.
- AFP
Crossing the white line into management
Rather than walking away from the sport entirely, Romero is already plotting a swift return to the dugout. He has expressed a clear ambition to enter the world of coaching, citing the wealth of knowledge he gained from working under some of the most prestigious tactical minds in football history. "I'm ready to cross the line and begin a career that will surely be beautiful," he told an Argentine radio station. "Football is about moments, names, and adapting to the squad you have. Playing in Europe and being coached by Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Tata Martino, and Alejandro Sabella gave me the tools to find my way."
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