"It's a disgrace for African football, a scandal," said Patrice Evra, a former Juventus player and one of Manchester United's all-time greats, referring to CAF's decision to award the Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco by default, taking it away from Senegal.
Translated by
Evra: "Morocco awarded the Africa Cup of Nations by default? I thought it was an April Fool's joke – they've lost all credibility"
WHAT HAPPENED
"We’ve all seen that Senegal won. But why is no one talking about this referee? Where is he now?" Evra vents in a video on his Instagram profile. The Lions of Teranga’s 1-0 victory in extra time came after a sensational protest by the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then exploded with anger at the VAR’s intervention, which awarded a penalty to Morocco for a very similar challenge. With the exception of Mané, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest for over 20 minutes and then, persuaded by their captain, decided to return to the pitch to take the aforementioned penalty, which was subsequently missed by Brahim Diaz. According to a statement from CAF, the Senegal national team has breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations. In particular, Article 82 states that: “if a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the match without the referee’s permission, it shall be deemed to have forfeited the match”.
"HAS LOST ITS CREDIBILITY"
Visibly annoyed, Evra also questioned the credibility of the competition, criticising a decision he believes is damaging to the image of African football.
“The Africa Cup of Nations has lost all credibility. Two months later, they announce that Morocco are champions… I thought it was an April Fool’s joke,” he quipped. “The real champions are Senegal, and they always will be.”