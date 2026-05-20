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Karim AdeyemiGetty Images
Jochen Tittmar

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End-of-season reviews at BVB: Karim Adeyemi slumps badly – Samuele Inacio is set to become a special player

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Borussia Dortmund

Viewed in its entirety, the season has seen four BVB players fall short of expectations. However, one forward has claimed the title of the second-half star. Here is Borussia Dortmund's season report card.

Borussia Dortmund have wrapped up their 47-game campaign and are now entering the summer break. Under coach Niko Kovac, BVB secured 28 victories and suffered ten defeats, posting a 98:59 goal difference. In the Bundesliga, the Westphalians comfortably finished second. Their early exit from the Champions League play-offs and the DFB-Pokal round of 16 marred their record. Below is the report card for the Black and Yellows' first-team players.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.

  • KobelGetty Images

    BVB, Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

    In 47 competitive matches, the Swiss shot-stopper shipped only 57 goals, kept 18 clean sheets and logged more minutes than anyone else, delivering consistently strong performances. Kobel repeatedly rescued his side with spectacular saves and was the hero in the penalty shoot-out during the cup tie in Frankfurt. His only blemish was an unnecessary pass in the recent Freiburg match that led to Jobe Bellingham's red card. Rating: 2.

    Matches: 47

    Minutes: 4,260

    Goals conceded: 57

    Clean sheets: 18

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  • Nico SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    BVB, Defence: Nico Schlotterbeck

    The centre-back returned in September after months out injured and looked sharp in his first few matches. After that, however, his form fluctuated, and Schlotterbeck was directly involved in several goals conceded. The uncertainty over his future clearly distracted him. Overall, he performed reasonably, but he is capable of far better. Nevertheless, his five goals this season represent a personal best. Rating: 3.

    Matches: 37

    Minutes: 3,290

    Goals: 5

    Assists: 2

  • Atalanta BC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Julian Ryerson

    The Norwegian failed to find the net but still provided a standout 18 assists; 15 of them came in the Bundesliga, where only Bayern's Michael Olise (22) and Luiz Diaz (17) delivered more. His tireless work rate and fighting spirit remained first-rate. In Europe, though, his limitations were exposed on occasion. Rating: 2.5.

    Games: 42

    Minutes: 3,067

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 18

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  • Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Daniel Svensson

    In the first half of the season, the Swede played almost non-stop, eventually clocking up the third-highest number of minutes in the squad. He covers a lot of ground and shows great tactical discipline. However, he is usually too quiet going forward. The year 2026 was more of a mixed bag for him – so he needs to improve. Rating: 4.

    Matches: 45

    Minutes: 3,462

    Goals: 4

    Assists: 2

  • 1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Waldemar Anton

    The former Stuttgart man logged the second-most minutes and delivered a string of flawless displays. It's not Schlotterbeck, but Anton who has emerged as Dortmund's defensive linchpin. He tackles relentlessly, stays alert, and throws himself into every challenge—exactly what the club had hoped for. Rating: 2.

    Matches: 44

    Minutes: 3,927

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Aaron Anselmino

    Loaned from Chelsea FC and rusty from a lack of match practice, Anselmino made an impressive debut before injury sidelined him for weeks. Once fit again, he delivered in every outing with aggressive, intelligent tackling and remarkable composure on the ball. The 20-year-old hinted at greater things, only to depart abruptly when his parent club Chelsea activated a winter buy-back clause. Rating: 2.5

    Matches: 10

    Minutes: 585

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 1

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-DORTMUNDAFP

    BVB, Defence: Ramy Bensebaini

    After a brief adjustment period in Dortmund, the Algerian has found his feet and enjoyed a solid season. Bensebaini, recognised as one of the squad's most technically gifted players, has sharpened his defensive game. His contributions to the build-up play are also generally very solid. Behind the attacking quartet of Guirassy, Brandt, Beier and Adeyemi – the player with the most goals for BVB. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 32

    Minutes: 2,396

    Goals: 7

    Assists: 3

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Luca Reggiani

    The young Italian slipped into the team due to injuries, quickly settled in, scored in his fourth Bundesliga match, and was rewarded with his first professional contract. As the right-hand man in the back three, he understandably played it safe most of the time. On occasion, he required plenty of guidance from teammate Anton. Overall, though, his performance was decent. Rating: 3.5.

    Games: 9

    Minutes: 603

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Emre Can

    Like Schlotterbeck, the captain was sidelined for several months at the start of the season. Cans' form then yo-yoed, and he eventually shut down his campaign early due to a cruciate ligament tear. Rating: 3.5.

    Games: 16

    Minutes: 980

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Niklas Süle

    Süle's four years at Borussia have been disappointing. Frequent injuries have limited his impact, and this season was no exception: the centre-back missed 22 competitive matches. Now 30, he is set to retire. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 13

    Minutes: 632

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 1

  • Yan Couto of DortmundGetty Images

    BVB, Defence: Yan Couto

    Last season's problem child has, in his own words, backed up his talk with action in the first half of the campaign and shown clear progress. Defensive duels are still not his forte, yet he shows full commitment and has cut his earlier high error rate. After the winter break, however, he could not hold off the in-form Ryerson and spent most of his time on the bench. As a result, he has once again failed to justify his hefty €25 million transfer fee. Six goal contributions remain decent. Rating: 4.5.

    Games: 27

    Minutes: 1501

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 3

  • FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Defence: Filippo Mane

    The 20-year-old profited from the absences of Schlotterbeck and Cans at the start of the season and made his professional debut in the cup match in Essen, delivering a decent performance. Five days later he made his Bundesliga debut, conceded a late penalty and was sent off. The youngster was then sidelined, and Reggiani leapfrogged him in the pecking order. He is now with the U23s; a bitter experience for which no rating is given.

    Appearances: 6

    Minutes: 311

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 0

  • Felix NmechaGetty Images

    BVB, Midfield: Felix Nmecha

    The German international enjoyed his best season yet at BVB, impressing with consistently strong performances—at last, one might think. Although Nmecha did dip in form now and then, overall his dominance on the ball, his ability to speed up play and his vision often helped Dortmund's midfield maintain good control. His importance was underscored during the weeks he spent sidelined with injury. Rating: 2

    Appearances: 42

    Minutes: 3,137

    Goals: 5

    Assists: 3

  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Jobe Bellingham

    The new signing clearly felt the leap from England's second tier. Bellingham often played it safe and looked off-balance in defence. However, he grew in stature as the campaign progressed, secured a first-team spot and started 29 of the 45 matches he featured in. Like Ryerson, he remained goalless. Rating: 3.5.

    Apps: 45

    Minutes: 2,665

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 4

  • Borussia Dortmund v Juventus FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Julian Brandt

    Fifteen goal contributions from only 24 starts is an impressive return; only Guirassy netted more than Brandt. BVB, who did not extend his contract, must now replace that output. Nevertheless, the consistent form expected of a player of his talent still did not materialise in his seventh season, and a few performances were below par. Rating: 2.5.

    Games: 41

    Minutes: 2,203

    Goals: 11

    Assists: 4

  • Carney Chukwuemeka Dortmund 01202026(C)Getty Images

    BVB, Midfield: Carney Chukwuemeka

    The same applies to him as to Couto: the same high transfer fee, a similarly modest return. Chukwuemeka averaged just 32 minutes per appearance and started only ten times. In mid-April at Hoffenheim, he played a full 90 minutes for the first time in his professional career. His lack of fitness remains the major problem; he finally needs to build up his physical stamina. His undisputed talent has been on show only sporadically. Rating: 4.5

    Matches: 38

    Minutes: 1225

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 2

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Marcel Sabitzer

    After a poor pre-season, the Austrian midfielder briefly found his rhythm but soon slipped back. At 32, his experience and ability mean higher standards are expected. Sabitzer often disappears from the game and fails to influence play. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 34

    Minutes: 2,347

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 4

  • Hamburger SV v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Midfield: Pascal Groß

    Despite ranking second among outfielders with 15 assists in the 2024/25 campaign, the 34-year-old was confined to a substitute role for much of the first half of the season. He started only eight times and failed to impress when given a chance. A frustrating six months prompted his move back to former club Brighton in the winter transfer window. Rating: 4.5.

    Appearances: 16

    Minutes: 732

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 2

  • Salih Özcan BVBgetty

    BVB, Midfield: Salih Özcan

    Özcan has completed his contract at Dortmund without an extension. The club omitted him from their Champions League squad, and a summer transfer collapsed due to injury. Coach Kovac promised more game time after the winter break, yet the midfielder managed only 53 minutes. He will now depart on a free transfer. No rating.  

    Appearances: 12

    Minutes: 74

    Goals: 0

    Assists: 0

  • KARIM ADEYEMI BORUSSIA DORTMUNDGetty Images

    BVB, Forward: Karim Adeyemi

    After a strong first half of the season in which he contributed to nine goals, Adeyemi saw his form and fortunes nosedive in 2026. He made only six starts and spent a month sidelined with injury, yet still finished as the club's joint third-top scorer alongside Beier. Given his undoubted ability and the lofty expectations ahead of the World Cup, Adeyemi's second-half slump—compounded by disciplinary problems on and off the pitch earlier in the campaign—was sorely disappointing. Rating: 4.

    Games: 39

    Minutes: 1,836

    Goals: 10

    Assists: 6

  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Forward: Serhou Guirassy

    Guirassy contributed to 43 goals in 45 matches last season but could manage only 28 in 46 this time around. His 22 goals are twice as many as those of the second-highest scorer, Brandt. The fact that he didn't score more was down to an epic goal drought, during which he found the net just once in 13 Bundesliga matches. He also attracted negative attention on several occasions: a penalty row in Turin, refusing to shake hands with Kovac, and poor body language. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 46

    Minutes: 3,222

    Goals: 22

    Assists: 6

  • Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport

    BVB, Forward: Maximilian Beier

    Dortmund's star of the second half of the season! With six goals and seven assists—despite rarely playing in his preferred position (as part of a two-man strike force or as a deep-lying striker in the centre)—Beier has likely earned a place in the DFB squad for the World Cup. Although he has recently been deployed more frequently as a left midfielder, his overall impact remains strong. To secure a place in the national team, he must sustain this form. Rating: 2.5.

    Matches: 44

    Minutes: 2,736

    Goals: 10

    Assists: 10

  • Fabio Silva Borussia Dortmund 2026Getty Images

    BVB, Forward: Fabio Silva

    The new striker arrived in Dortmund injured and had a lot of ground to make up. As a result, he was often limited to brief appearances. However, his energetic play suggested that he could be a valuable addition to the squad. When he did start, though, he lacked the cutting edge, which is why he went a long time without scoring a league goal. His seven assists are solid, yet he must raise his numbers next term. Rating: 3.5

    Games: 39

    Minutes: 1181

    Goals: 3

    Assists: 7

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURTAFP

    BVB, Forward: Samuele Inacio

    "The 18-year-old 'sees things that others don't see even at 30'," says Kovac. Inacio has already shown signs that he can become a special player and will help the team next season. The Italian is a constant threat between the lines, works hard off the ball and pops up in dangerous areas. With a bit more precision, he could already have scored three or four goals. No rating.

    Appearances: 7

    Minutes: 383

    Goals: 1

    Assists: 0

  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - DFB Cup: Round of 16Getty Images Sport

    BVB players who did not feature

    A total of nine players were included in the BVB squad but did not feature in any matches: reserve goalkeepers Alexander Meyer (47 appearances in the squad), Goalkeepers Patrick Drewes (twice) and Silas Ostrzinski (nine times), defenders Yannik Lührs (twice), Danylo Krevsun (once) and Elias Benkara (three times), plus midfielders Julien Duranville (five times), Giovanni Reyna (once) and Mussa Kaba (once).

    Cole Campbell (16 minutes), Almugera Kabar (14) and Mathis Albert (2) each made a brief appearance.