According to the Daily Mail, the German record champions are now in talks with the Magpies and have held initial exploratory discussions regarding a transfer for the versatile attacking player.
Translated by
"Dream signing" is a must: FC Bayern are reportedly advancing to the next stage of a major transfer
According to the newspaper, no intensive negotiations have taken place yet. The first step is now to gauge how much Newcastle would demand for Gordon's services, and that figure is expected to be considerable.
The Magpies are said to be ready to engage only if the offer starts at €86 million, though they know Gordon is seeking a new challenge next summer and views Bayern Munich as an appealing destination.
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Harry Kane is said to be convincing Anthony Gordon to join Bayern Munich.
Michael Olise's rapid rise after swapping the Premier League for Munich is reported to have influenced Gordon's decision to follow suit.
According to Sport Bild, his compatriot and national-team captain Harry Kane has already met with Gordon to urge him to join the Bavarians. Gordon's agent, Gordon Stipic-Wipfler, is reported to have spent recent weeks in Munich negotiating specific contract terms with the club's hierarchy.
Sky reports that an initial draft contract has been drawn up, including key figures, salary and duration. Should the transfer proceed, Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions.
Newcastle's reported valuation and Barcelona's interest mean the deal is far from done. Sport and RAC1 add that Stipic-Wipfler has already met with Barca sporting director Deco.
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According to reports, FC Bayern had been keen on signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.
Meanwhile, FC Bayern are reportedly seeking cheaper alternatives, as Gordon would initially be slotted into "his positions"—Luis Díaz's outstanding form on the left wing and Harry Kane's status as a second-choice option. Nevertheless, Sky reported in early April that Gordon was Bayern's "absolute dream signing" because he can operate in two or three positions and would therefore plug several key gaps in the squad at the highest level.
The Athletic, meanwhile, reported that RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande was Bayern's initial top target, but his fee was likely to exceed €100 million—too rich for the club's blood.
Anthony Gordon's performance statistics this season
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 46 17 5 4 1