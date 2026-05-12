Drama ahead of the relegation decider! FC St. Pauli could be hit by a host of absences against Wolfsburg

The club insists that Smith's absence was purely precautionary, although it is still uncertain whether the Swede will resume training later this week. Captain Jackson Irvine once again sat out the session, as he has throughout recent weeks, as part of the club's load-management plan.

St. Pauli had already been hit by a stomach bug before their recent 1-2 loss at RB Leipzig, prompting manager Alexander Blessin to state ahead of the final week of the season: "We need to isolate those who are ill and make sure no other players catch it."