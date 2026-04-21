'I don't see Eddie Howe in charge next season' - Alan Shearer claims Newcastle boss being 'chucked under the bus' by 'terrible' players

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer expressed grave concerns regarding Howe's longevity and his apparent loss of spark following the recent defeat by Bournemouth.

Detailing his fears for the Englishman’s future on Tyneside, the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer said: "As tough as it is for Eddie, I don't know what is going to happen with him. I listened to his interview afterwards (after the defeat by Bournemouth), I watched him on the touchline, I just think, is he going to want to go again? Is he going to get a chance to go again?

"If all things are equal then I would like him to stay, but does he feel he is going to have the chance? Does he want to do it again? Are Newcastle United going to have to sell? I don't see Eddie Howe in charge of Newcastle next season, unfortunately. I look at his interview and I'm not sure the fight is there."