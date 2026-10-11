'I don't care' - Enzo Maresca shrugs off Manchester City guilty verdict after Anfield win

Manchester City thrashed Liverpool at Anfield, making a massive statement in their first match since being found guilty of breaching 115 Premier League financial regulations. Maresca was in high spirits following the win, brushing off the controversy.

Despite facing a hostile crowd that branded the team as cheats, he insisted the squad must focus purely on football. "The noise will always be there so we need to learn how to deal with that but at the same time we need to try and bring our noise, which is win games which is what we have done today," Maresca said.