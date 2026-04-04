Dominik Szoboszlai slams 'catastrophic' Liverpool season and warns of Champions League disaster after Manchester City's FA Cup demolition

Liverpool suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a result that exposed the extent of the team’s ongoing difficulties, raising further concerns over the club’s current trajectory. Erling Haaland was the star of the show, converting a penalty in the 39th minute to open the floodgates. He went on to score two more while Antoine Semenyo added another.

Asked if the spot-kick was the turning point in Spíler TV, Szoboszlai replied: "I don't think the penalty was the turning point, rather it was the second goal conceded that changed the game. There is one minute left, and you could go into the half-time at 1-0, and you concede another one before that, it's not a positive thing to come out afterwards feeling like you still have a chance away against Manchester City. Because I think few teams can come back from 2-0 down against City. So I would say the second goal was the turning point."