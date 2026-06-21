Does Nicolas Jackson want to leave Chelsea? Transfer update on Senegalese striker following Bundesliga title-winning loan spell at Bayern Munich alongside Harry Kane

The 25-year-old striker is currently representing Senegal at the World Cup, but his club future is becoming a major talking point ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. After spending the previous season on loan at the Allianz Arena, Jackson is returning to west London with the intention of fighting for his place under the newly appointed Xabi Alonso.

According to Football Insider, Jackson is delaying any potential move away from the club until later in the transfer window to give himself the best possible chance of making an impact. It is understood that Alonso wants to assess his entire squad personally before identifying which players will form part of his long-term project at Stamford Bridge.







