Harry Kane's missed penalty was naturally a key talking point after Bayern's nervy win in Wolfsburg. It was his first Bundesliga spot-kick failure after 24 successful attempts. Jeanuel Belocian, whose shuffling feet may have unsettled the spot, added to the drama.
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"Dirty tricks" or fair play? Bayern and Wolfsburg debate the controversy surrounding Harry Kane's missed penalty
Post-match analysis focused on one question: should Wolfsburg's defenders now face accusations of foul play, or is this simply standard practice in the game, best brushed off with a smile?
Belocian's trick worked: though it is unclear whether Kane actually slipped on his left foot and sent the ball high and wide as a direct result.
"These are the sort of dirty little tricks you might have to resort to sometimes when you're down there," Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer told Sky. "Whether that's why it happened to Harry Kane, we don't know; maybe it was down to his boots."
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Hecking, visibly frustrated, remarked: "A missed shot can do Kane good every now and then."
Wolfsburg manager Dieter Hecking, whose side is still fighting relegation on the final matchday, reacted with irritation: "If that's the moment they want to show… Harry Kane missed his first penalty today, and that'll do him good for a change."
Bayern youngster Tom Bischof, never shy to voice his opinion, deemed Belocian's behaviour unacceptable. "I know Wolfsburg are battling relegation, but that action was unnecessary," the 20-year-old said. "Fair play should always apply, even when the stakes are high."
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Kompany: "Should they just go down without giving it their all?"
Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig was magnanimous, saying he was "not angry at all", yet manager Vincent Kompany chose his words carefully. "What do you expect them to do? Should they just clap when we score a goal? Should they just get relegated without giving it their all?" Kompany asked on Sky. "That the Wolfsburg player did that? Of course he shouldn't have done it. But I can understand it too."
Despite Kane's missed chance, Bayern won 1-0 in Wolfsburg. The result leaves the Wolves 16th with 26 points. Next Saturday they travel to face neighbours FC St. Pauli, who are level on points. Defeat in Hamburg would send Wolfsburg down.