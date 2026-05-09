"Dirty tricks" or fair play? Bayern and Wolfsburg debate the controversy surrounding Harry Kane's missed penalty

Post-match analysis focused on one question: should Wolfsburg's defenders now face accusations of foul play, or is this simply standard practice in the game, best brushed off with a smile?

Belocian's trick worked: though it is unclear whether Kane actually slipped on his left foot and sent the ball high and wide as a direct result.

"These are the sort of dirty little tricks you might have to resort to sometimes when you're down there," Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer told Sky. "Whether that's why it happened to Harry Kane, we don't know; maybe it was down to his boots."