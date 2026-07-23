'Difficult to reach Lionel Messi's level' - Honest Lamine Yamal verdict delivered by Karim Adeyemi as new Barcelona signing targets Champions League glory

Adeyemi was formally presented at Barcelona on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the 24-year-old forward following his departure from Borussia Dortmund on a contract that runs until 2031. The Germany forward has already integrated into the environment at the Ciutat Esportiva, having visited the facilities last week to meet his new team-mates, although he had to wait for the formal completion of his contract before taking part in a full training session under Flick.

Speaking to the gathered media about his motivations for making the move to Spain, Adeyemi was clear that the stature of the club and the presence of his former national team coach played massive roles in his decision. "Expectations are high. I’m joining the best club in the world and I hope to show the manager and the fans that I’m a player for Barça," he stated. When discussing the Champions League, he added: "It’s the main objective, but not the only one. It’s the main reason; he told me what the club needed and I’ve come here to prove it. For me, it’s a huge step. It’s a club unlike any other in the world."







