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'Difficult to reach Lionel Messi's level' - Honest Lamine Yamal verdict delivered by Karim Adeyemi as new Barcelona signing targets Champions League glory
Adeyemi sets sights on Champions League
Adeyemi was formally presented at Barcelona on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the 24-year-old forward following his departure from Borussia Dortmund on a contract that runs until 2031. The Germany forward has already integrated into the environment at the Ciutat Esportiva, having visited the facilities last week to meet his new team-mates, although he had to wait for the formal completion of his contract before taking part in a full training session under Flick.
Speaking to the gathered media about his motivations for making the move to Spain, Adeyemi was clear that the stature of the club and the presence of his former national team coach played massive roles in his decision. "Expectations are high. I’m joining the best club in the world and I hope to show the manager and the fans that I’m a player for Barça," he stated. When discussing the Champions League, he added: "It’s the main objective, but not the only one. It’s the main reason; he told me what the club needed and I’ve come here to prove it. For me, it’s a huge step. It’s a club unlike any other in the world."£50 bonus
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- AFP
Inspired by Messi and Ronaldinho
Adeyemi admitted that the interest from Barcelona came as something of a surprise given his personal form in the preceding months, but he credits Flick for providing the necessary confidence to make the leap. "When I found out, I couldn’t believe it; my last season wasn’t the best. Flick has been a pillar of support; he told me to give it my all. I was really impressed. For me, it’s a unique opportunity. My role models and idols at Barça are [Lionel] Messi and also Ronaldinho, although there are many others," the attacker explained, citing two of the greatest figures in the history of the Blaugrana.
Adeyemi endured a somewhat average campaign with Borussia Dortmund last season, contributing 10 goals and six assists across 39 appearances in all competitions. His efforts saw Dortmund finish as runners-up in the Bundesliga, while their cup runs ended prematurely with early exits in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 and the Champions League knockout phase play-offs.
- Getty Images
Yamal gets Ballon d'Or backing
One of the most intriguing aspects of Adeyemi's arrival is his link-up with 19-year-old prodigy Yamal. While praising his team-mate's potential, Adeyemi offered a grounded view regarding comparisons to Messi and Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances: "Lamine wouldn’t mind if I said it’s difficult to reach Messi’s level. Lamine plays with a lot of freedom. He just needs to keep going his own way - and why shouldn’t he win it?" Adeyemi noted regarding the Ballon d'Or.
The chemistry between the two attackers will be important if Barcelona are to challenge for major honours domestically and in Europe this season. Yamal returns to Barcelona on a high after winning the World Cup with Spain, capping off a remarkable club campaign where he led Barca to the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles with 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. "I think he’s an incredible footballer; I can connect with him. He scores goals and you’ve got to feed him the ball. I hope to connect well with him and the rest of the players," Adeyemi added.
- AFP
What comes next?
Adeyemi concluded by reiterating his focus on the job at hand and his excitement about getting started in a competitive environment. "I’ve been able to watch the players, but I haven’t been worried about the transfer. I haven’t been fretting about it. I’ve watched training and I’m looking forward to joining them. This is football; it’s my job. I’ve enjoyed being here," he said. With his first training session scheduled for Friday, Adeyemi will be hoping to hit the ground running and quickly become a regular fixture in a side that is being built to dominate both at home and abroad.
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