AFP
'Society needs people like you' - Diego Simeone tells Antoine Griezmann he 'loves' him in emotional speech as Atletico Madrid hero prepares for MLS adventure
Emotional tribute breaks protocol
Simeone staged this public tribute ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona. Sitting beside Griezmann at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Argentine manager interrupted the press officer. Knowing the forward is heading to the United States to join Orlando City, he wanted to personally honour a player who previously won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with the club.
"Excuse me, excuse me," he began the press conference. "Before you start asking questions, I wanted, from my perspective as a coach and as an Atletico Madrid fan, for Antoine to be present at today's press conference."
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A society that needs people like you
The 35-year-old leaves an incredible legacy, having amassed 489 appearances, 211 goals and 97 assists for Atletico. Addressing his monumental departure, the manager said: "Thank you for all your work, all your humility. You are an admirable person for today's youth, for a society that needs people like you. Thank you for everything you gave us, everything you give us, and everything I will insist you continue to give us. Thank you for your commitment, for how you always behaved as a professional, as a person, knowing how to differentiate that beautiful relationship we have as a family and not cross that difficult line between coach and friend/player. I consider you a player and then a friend."
MLS adventure awaits in Florida
Griezmann will make the free transfer to Orlando City on July 10, concluding a European career that included a massive €120 million move to Barcelona in 2019 and a €22m return. The 2018 World Cup winner responded: "I think to open my heart I need to be with my family and Simeone and his family, but I owe him so much. I reached a level that I had not imagined thanks to Real Sociedad and Simeone with his work, who has taught me many things. Personally, I admire and love him. It is an honour and a pride to be trained by El Cholo."
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Fighting for silverware until the end
Despite the impending exit, the attacker remains vital, registering 13 goals across 44 appearances in all competitions this season. With eight La Liga games left and their European ambitions still alive, the coach jokingly warned that his affection would not guarantee a starting spot.
"There are eight league games left, one Copa del Rey game, and God willing, we'll play five more Champions League matches," he said. "I encourage you to keep enjoying this time. I love you very much. If any Atlético de Madrid fan were here today, they would say the same thing. I feel completely connected to them. I'm your coach, and you know that if you don't run tomorrow, you're out. That's all. Sorry. I just wanted to say these words."