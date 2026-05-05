Real Madrid has been rocked by a heated altercation, and the spotlight is once again on Antonio Rüdiger.
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Did he hit a teammate? Controversy surrounding Antonio Rüdiger at Real Madrid – apology to the team
Journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano reported on Onda Cero that the German international had confronted full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapped him. However, sources close to the player have told SPOX that this account is inaccurate. While the player did have a dressing-room row with a team-mate, it did not involve any physical contact. The altercation also occurred in February, not April as initially reported.
The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger is said to have engaged in a heated argument with an unnamed teammate, allegedly instigated by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal.
This is not the first time Rüdiger has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Josip Stanisic made remarkable accusations about the German's on-pitch conduct. More recently, Getafe defender Diego Rico renewed his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge, claiming the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in".
These episodes come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger closely ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
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Rüdiger is already on thin ice under Nagelsmann: "The limit has been reached."
After Rüdiger lost his temper during last season's cup final against FC Barcelona (2–3 a.e.t.), insulting the referee and throwing a roll of tape at him, Nagelsmann and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler made their position clear.
"The limit has been reached. He must not allow himself to do this again, otherwise there will be serious consequences," Nagelsmann stated at the time. "This is unacceptable, especially for a German international," emphasised Völler. "Toni is a top-class player, but as an international, he must also demonstrate class in his behaviour. He rightly demands respect for himself, and he must show this respect to others without exception."
In the months that followed, Rüdiger appeared contrite. "This discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility which I have failed to live up to at times. I take serious and objective criticism seriously, because I know myself that I've had moments that were clearly over the top," he told the FAZ back in March: "I don't want to be a source of unrest, but rather to provide stability and security."
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Real Madrid are sitting on a "powder keg": trouble brewing with Arbeloa and Mbappé?
Rüdiger is not the only one reportedly stirring trouble at Real Madrid. "The Real Madrid dressing room has become a real powder keg," Mundo Deportivo recently stated, citing an unspecified incident involving the centre-back as well as a row between outgoing coach Álvaro Arbeloa and Dani Ceballos.
The Athletic now reports that Kylian Mbappé has also clashed with a member of staff, while L'Equipe claims growing frustration among players over the 27-year-old forward's behaviour and perceived privileges.
Nerves are frayed at Los Blancos at the end of what has, on the whole, been a disastrous and turbulent season. Real will finish the campaign without winning a title and could even face the ultimate humiliation this coming weekend if FC Barcelona clinch the league title against the Royals in the Clásico of all matches. Barça need only a draw; with four matchdays remaining, Real trail by eleven points.
The fallout could be severe: Toni Kroos is rumoured to be returning in a directorial capacity, while The Athletic claims that President Florentino Pérez favours José Mourinho for the manager's job.