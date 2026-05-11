Dick Advocaat to make surprise return as Curacao boss three months after resigning with ex-Netherlands in line to break World Cup record

In a stunning turn of events, Advocaat is set to return to the dugout as Curacao head coach per direct. The 78-year-old had originally resigned from his role as head coach in February due to family circumstances, but improved health news regarding his daughter has paved the way for a sensational comeback.

He replaces Fred Rutten, who has stepped aside to allow the former Netherlands boss to resume his project.

The decision comes after significant pressure from the playing squad and influential sponsors who were keen to see the man who secured qualification lead them in the finals. Advocaat will be on the bench on June 14 in Houston when Curacao makes its historic debut on the world stage against Germany, ensuring he oversees the culmination of the work he started during the qualifying campaign.



