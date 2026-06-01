In the quiet town of Wattens, spectators at the regional league match between WSG Tirol Juniors and SV Fügen last May were surprised to see music icon Phil Collins suddenly take his seat in the stands. The 75-year-old, once the legendary drummer with Genesis, had come to watch his son Mathew play.
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Despite the looming threat of a worst-case scenario, 1860 Munich is on the verge of announcing a spectacular transfer
Phil Collins could soon be adding a touch of glamour to Munich's Grünwalder Stadium. Fellow countryman Mathew Collins is set to join TSV 1860, though the 21-year-old's league remains uncertain. The 1966 German champions are at risk of dropping into the Regionalliga.
The club has until Wednesday to prove its liquidity by coming up with 2.7 million euros. Whether controversial investor Hasan Ismaik—still at loggerheads with club president Gernot Mang—will step in again to cover the shortfall remains uncertain. If Ismaik refuses, the storied Munich side could tumble into the fourth tier for the second time since 2017.
Only eight current squad members are under contract for the Regionalliga, and the club's future remains uncertain. However, Bild reports that Mathew Collins, a midfielder from Austrian second-division side Austria Salzburg, will join regardless, having already completed a trial in Giesing.
- DPA
Matthew Collins has previously played for Walldorf and Hannover 96 in Germany
It soon became clear to his world-famous father that his son would forge his own path. "Matt loves music, but he loves football even more. He's certain he'll turn professional," Phil Collins remarked years ago.
Born in Geneva, Collins moved from Miami Beach to a football boarding school in Evian, France, at 14 to chase that ambition. By 16 he was plying his trade in Germany for Astoria Walldorf and later Hannover 96 – and a move to Munich could follow.
For now, the Lions have more pressing concerns—namely, their fragile status 60 years after winning the league title, a milestone they recently marked with several former heroes. Mang also invoked the club's proud tradition: "We don't belong in the third division permanently," he stated, "and we certainly don't belong in the fourth."