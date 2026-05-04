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Pinheiro KimmichIMAGO / Jan Huebner
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Despite his role in Kompany's suspension, the referee appointment is seen as a positive omen for Bayern Munich ahead of their clash with PSG

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
V. Kompany

Portuguese referee João Pinheiro will officiate FC Bayern's Champions League semi-final second leg against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old referee has officiated two of Bayern Munich's Champions League matches to date. On both occasions, the Bavarians prevailed: 2-1 away to PSV Eindhoven this season and 3-1 against Slovan Bratislava last term. 

  • However, referee Pinheiro also contributed to manager Vincent Kompany's suspension after the dramatic first leg. During the win over PSV, the Portuguese official showed the Belgian one of three decisive yellow cards that ultimately ruled him out of the return match. Having lost 4–5 in Paris, Kompany's side must now win again to reach the final.

    Tuesday's other semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid (first leg 1-1) is in German hands: Berlin referee Daniel Siebert will oversee the contest in London, while Rostock's Bastian Dankert serves as video assistant referee.

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Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG