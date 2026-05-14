Despite Liverpool's disappointing campaign, with a top-four finish still not mathematically certain two matchdays before the Premier League concludes, indications point to the Dutchman remaining at Anfield.
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Despite having lost the fans' trust, cryptic remarks hint at a surprise managerial appointment at Liverpool FC
At a press conference, Slot made it clear that he remains firmly in the driving seat. "I have every reason to believe that I will still be Liverpool's manager next season," the 47-year-old stated a few days before Friday's crucial home match against Aston Villa. Concerns about a sacking sound very different.
He also confirmed plans to be active in the transfer market, less than a year after investments of just under half a billion euros. "The plans for next season are in place, talks between the club and the new players are underway, and I am involved in them." A victory over Villa, who are level on points, would seal Liverpool's place in next season's Champions League. The club currently fourth in the table are four points clear of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth.
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Liverpool fans recently booed Slot.
Throughout a rollercoaster season, rumours of the title-winning manager's departure have been a recurring theme. They intensified because Xabi Alonso—a coach who had drawn strong interest from LFC even before Slot's arrival—is currently on the market. The Spaniard has been without a club since his early exit from Real Madrid around the turn of the year. At roughly the same time, persistent reports of Slot's imminent departure surfaced.
Last weekend Slot angered fans again by replacing crowd favourite Rio Ngumoha—who had been playing well—with Alexander Isak, prompting boos from the Kop. Several moments this term suggest he has already squandered his credit with supporters. Against the Blues, Liverpool also set an inglorious record.
Enzo Fernandez's equaliser from a free-kick was Liverpool's 18th set-piece concession of the campaign—a club record since the Premier League began.
Arne Slot: Manager Statistics at Liverpool FC
Games 111 Wins 66 draws Draws 17 losses Defeats 28 points per match. Points per game 1.94 points per game