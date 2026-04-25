Despite a heavy league defeat, FC Bayern Munich’s Linda Dahlmann remains confident ahead of her side’s Champions League clash with Barcelona

"I'm actually glad it's already happened, because we now see what can occur when we're not at our best," the 31-year-old said. "We must ensure that doesn't happen again."

That lesson is especially relevant for Tuesday’s home leg in front of 26,000 fans at the Allianz Arena, she stressed: “We need everyone on Saturday; that support can give us enormous strength.” The second leg between the German and Spanish league champions is scheduled for 3 May at Camp Nou.