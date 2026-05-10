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'Deserves the top of the world' - Elliot Anderson could leave Nottingham Forest amid Man Utd & Man City transfer links, admits Vitor Pereira
Pereira unsure on Anderson future
Pereira has conceded he is unsure if Anderson will be part of his squad next season. The midfielder scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn Forest a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, his former club, on Sunday afternoon. Pereira offered a candid assessment when asked for an update on Anderson's future after the game, saying: "I cannot say [whether he will stay], I don't have the answer. I know he deserves the top of the world. I know that he's our player, and we need to enjoy him because I have worked with the top talent players, but to find a top player with this character is not easy. I'm not thinking about the next season. I'm thinking about finishing this season in the best position that we can."
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Manchester clubs eye £120m talent
United and City are actively monitoring the situation. However, ESPN claims that United are reluctant to enter a bidding war over Anderson's reported £120m price tag. The incredible rise of the midfielder is even more poignant given his recent personal tragedy, playing just days after his mother's funeral. "It's difficult for me, and everybody, to understand what he is feeling inside of him," Pereira noted. "In the warm-up, my assistants, they said to me, 'Elliot is on fire today.' Every time that he shot on goal, he scored. He had the funeral of his mother two days ago, I didn't speak with him, but I believe that he wants to honour his mother with a goal."
Howe regrets painful Newcastle exit
Seeing Anderson thrive elsewhere is difficult for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who had to sell him for just £35m to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules. "It was something we regretted when we were doing it," Howe admitted. "We knew that would be a very, very painful transfer, one that we had to do. We had no choice, but it was probably the most reluctant transfer I'll ever do, because we knew the quality of the player. We'd seen him close up for a number of years training with us. He was beginning to break into the team and he was being for me, the back end of that season, really effective in a number of different positions. It really hurts to see him do that against us today, he's going to go and have a fantastic career, wherever he goes, wherever his career takes him. He's a great lad as well, so it's painful for us to take but he's an outstanding player."
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What comes next?
Looking ahead, Anderson will shift his focus towards securing a prominent role in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup. Beyond that, while Nottingham Forest desperately hope to retain their talisman, the overwhelming financial pull and Champions League allure of his elite suitors make a lucrative summer transfer highly probable.