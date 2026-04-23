The match-day lineup caused some surprise. Sky and ARD therefore asked Hoeneß to clarify his thinking.

His game plan was simple: all-out attack. “I wanted to send on as many goal-scorers as possible,” the VfB coach explained, justifying his four changes from the 2-4 loss at Bayern Munich. With Undav, Ermedin Demirović, Jamie Leweling, Chris Führich and Nikolas Nartey all starting, the intent was clear—at least on paper. Yet goal threats remained elusive for long spells. In the first half, the Swabians did not manage a noteworthy shot on Freiburg’s goal until the 40th minute. That attempt sparked a sustained spell of pressure that should have yielded an equaliser and felt relentless.

Up to that point, Stuttgart’s xG read a paltry 0.07, a number that jumped just before the break and eventually climbed to 4.25. Poor finishing continued to frustrate Stuttgart until Undav finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, finishing a superb move initiated by Bilal El Khannouss, who had been surprisingly left on the bench but was outstanding once introduced as a substitute. Hoeneß’s substitutions proved decisive: Tomas and Badredine Bouanani, the latter providing the assist for the winner, delivered when it mattered.

At the back, he fielded an unusual defence of three left-footers: Maximilian Mittelstädt at left-back, defensive anchor Jeff Chabot in the middle, and Ramon Hendriks on the right. On the right, Leweling partnered Nartey, and their work in tandem occasionally unsettled the visitors’ structure.

After a frantic opening, Freiburg gradually grew into the game, and their set-piece prowess ultimately told. Maximilian Eggestein’s goal, assisted by a corner from Vincenzo Grifo, was preceded by a disastrous back pass from Angelo Stiller deep in Stuttgart’s half.